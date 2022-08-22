Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) is Loews Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Loews Corp lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Trading Down 0.5 %

CI stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.60. 35,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average of $255.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

