Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.47.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Performance

TSE CGX traded down C$0.36 on Monday, hitting C$9.52. 277,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.28. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$9.47 and a 12 month high of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.