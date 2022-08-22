Citigroup Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $48.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,339. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 167.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

