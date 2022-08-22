Citigroup Boosts Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $19.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

DOC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. 1,850,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,875. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

