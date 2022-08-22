Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Citigroup by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $51.46. 317,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,685,480. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.