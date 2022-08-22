Citigroup Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $229.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.
Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of EXR stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $209.02. 572,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,566. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.