Citigroup Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $229.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXR stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, reaching $209.02. 572,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,566. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.