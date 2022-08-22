Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 866,424 shares.The stock last traded at $28.21 and had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $7,699,750. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

