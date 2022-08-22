Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clarus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,750 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Clarus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Clarus by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 66,071 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.