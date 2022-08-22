Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.71. 15,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,961. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

