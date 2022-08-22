Clear Street LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

Global Synergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GSAQU stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

About Global Synergy Acquisition

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.