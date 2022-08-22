Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 10,308 Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTOU remained flat at $10.15 on Monday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890. Legato Merger Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

