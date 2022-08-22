Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 202,254 LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 202,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. LatAmGrowth SPAC comprises about 0.3% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LATGU remained flat at $10.03 on Monday. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

