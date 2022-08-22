Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Evo Acquisition accounts for 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evo Acquisition by 87.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 166,650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVOJ remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,346. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

