Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 44,411 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. CIIG Capital Partners II makes up about 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 4th quarter worth $6,281,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 4th quarter worth $10,526,000.

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II stock remained flat at $10.01 on Monday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

