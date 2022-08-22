Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 7,492 Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Population Health Investment Price Performance

Shares of PHICU traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Population Health Investment Profile

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.