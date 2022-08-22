Clear Street LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) by 425.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTUU remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

In other news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $3,926,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

