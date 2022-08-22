Clear Street LLC Invests $86,000 in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Provident Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Monday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

