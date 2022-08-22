Clear Street LLC Invests $86,000 in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Provident Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Provident Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Monday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.
Provident Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Acquisition (PAQCU)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.