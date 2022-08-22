Clear Street LLC Lowers Stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Clear Street LLC lessened its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $586,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGIIU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.