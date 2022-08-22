Clear Street LLC Purchases New Stake in A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A SPAC I Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASCAU stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.05. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,456. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

