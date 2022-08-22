Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 6,510 Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MURFU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $507,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $690,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $832,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

