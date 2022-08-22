Clear Street LLC Raises Stock Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) by 616.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Progress Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PGRWU stock remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

About Progress Acquisition

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.