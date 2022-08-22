Clear Street LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Astrea Acquisition makes up 0.2% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned 0.73% of Astrea Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78,009 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrea Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

