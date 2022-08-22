Clear Street LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Separately, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITQRU remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Monday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

