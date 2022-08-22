Clear Street LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Population Health Investment Stock Down 9.6 %

PHICU stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $9.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Population Health Investment Company Profile

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

