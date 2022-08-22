Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Endurance Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDNCU remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. Endurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Endurance Acquisition Profile

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

