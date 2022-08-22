Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Liberty Media Acquisition accounts for about 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,590,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 200,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:LMACU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.92. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,858. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Liberty Media Acquisition Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

