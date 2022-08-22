Clear Street Markets LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 507,614 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.18. 339,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,049,258. The stock has a market cap of $438.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average of $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

