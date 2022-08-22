Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $253,190,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,484 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,489,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $56,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.