Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $1.43 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,237,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after purchasing an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 325,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

