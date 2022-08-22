CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.94% of CME Group worth $804,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $202.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.64. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

