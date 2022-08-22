Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,777 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $13.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $534.64. 17,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,757. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.04 and a 200-day moving average of $560.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

