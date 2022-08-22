Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,645 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.49. 10,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

