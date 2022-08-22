Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,379 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.83. 7,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.47. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.