Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after buying an additional 313,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.79. 22,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

