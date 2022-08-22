Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.