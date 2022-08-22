Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,339 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.85. 48,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,016,367. The stock has a market cap of $304.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

