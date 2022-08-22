Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,206 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,206 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.
Starbucks Stock Down 2.0 %
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
