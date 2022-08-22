Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,206 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,206 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,354. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.