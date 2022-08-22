Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $212,710.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00554575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00253443 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020405 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

