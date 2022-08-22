Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $123,633,000 after buying an additional 1,098,970 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.06. 379,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,177,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

