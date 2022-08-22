Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 118,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,103 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,587,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $258,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,924 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

