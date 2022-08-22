Comparing Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) & Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Field Trip Health and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29% Covalon Technologies 81.72% -5.61% -3.94%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Field Trip Health and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Field Trip Health presently has a consensus price target of $88.75, indicating a potential upside of 10,439.13%. Given Field Trip Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Field Trip Health and Covalon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Field Trip Health $3.88 million 12.63 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.09 Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 3.44 $18.58 million $0.59 3.56

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Field Trip Health. Field Trip Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covalon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats Field Trip Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

