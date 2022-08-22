Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $18.98. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 36,098 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources
In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
Featured Articles
