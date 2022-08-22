Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $27.45. Confluent shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 16,398 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

