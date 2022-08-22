ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of COP opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

