Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 153,175 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Cooper-Standard worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 34,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,156. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 86.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $605.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

