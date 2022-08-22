Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $239.54 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.86 or 0.00051154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $239.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,222.24 or 0.99983686 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001287 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026547 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001233 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.