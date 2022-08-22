COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $420,563.90

COVA (COVA) traded 338.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $420,563.90 and approximately $37.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 332.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,032.03 or 1.00072525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 75,792.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00128816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00032340 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

