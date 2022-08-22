Covesting (COV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,687.00

Covesting (COV) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Covesting has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00100069 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,866,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,825 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.