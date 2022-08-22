Cowen Trims Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $390,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

