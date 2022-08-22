CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.32. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

